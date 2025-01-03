Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Mystery New Pokemon Game

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has surfaced online with information about a new, mysterious Pokemon game in development for the new Nintendo console. The next big Pokemon game is set to release in 2025, and this game is Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Right now, Pokemon Legends: Z-A has only been announced for Nintendo Switch, but it will presumably be the first Pokemon game on Nintendo Switch 2 as well. What will come after this though, remains to be seen. A new leak though has Pokemon fans speculating that it will be a remake of a previous Pokemon game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a well-known Pokemon leaker that goes by Riddler Khu on X, there is a new Pokemon game that is not Gen 10 — aka the next mainline Pokemon game following up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — currently in development for Nintendo Switch 2. The game is not coming in 2025 though, so it still a ways off. There is no date provided, but presumably it is a 2026 release, though it could be later than this.

The current speculation is that this mystery Pokemon game is a remake of a previous mainline game. To this end, following the recent remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Pokemon Black and White are next up for the remake treatment. In other words, if this mystery Pokemon Nintendo Switch 2 game is a remake, it is probably a Pokemon Black and White remake.

The possibility that this is a spin-off Pokemon game also can not be ruled out. Over the years, Pokemon fans have been treated to the likes of Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, Detective Pikachu, and many other spin-off games. However, if it was a spin-off game, this presumably would have been included in the tease.

According to the leaker, the Pokemon game did not leak in the massive Game Freak data breach last year, which consequently leaked a few different Pokemon games. This may suggest Game Freak is not involved with the game’s development or that it only recently began development in the post-leak world.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Right now, we don’t have anything official, and what we do have is laced with speculation. So far, neither Game Freak nor Nintendo have been drawn out for comment. We do not suspect this will change for a handful of reasons, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon deals — click here.