These New Pokemon Accessories Are Perfect for Pets

The Pokemon Company has teamed up with a South Korean fashion company called Dasom to introduce a new line of clothing made specifically for pets. From bibs to hats to complete outfits, the two companies have come up with all kinds of different options featuring some of the most popular Pokemon around like Pikachu, Charmander, and Gengar. They come in a variety of sizes and colors, too, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

You can find the full collection of Pokemon-themed pet accessories through Dasom’s site as spotted first by Nintendo Soup. Ranging from clothing options to more functional products like play mats and harnesses, the items are priced in won and go from around $40 or below depending on what you want. The most expensive option that’s priced at that maximum value is a three-seat folding cushion made to look like Pikachu for your dog to rest on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of the accessories are made for dogs only, though you could probably work your cat or other pet into one of the shirts or hats if you’re both willing. It unfortunately looks like the items Dasom has released are only being released in South Korea at this time. It’s unknown if there are any plans to release these products outside of the country, but just as you could use them for a pet other than a dog, you could probably get your hands on one of them if you wanted a Pikachu or Squirtle outfit badly enough.

We’ve seen Pokemon pet products similar to these before as different companies put their spin on the accessories. Late last year, Small Planet Co. launched its own line of Pokemon outfits, bandanas, and other items to set your pets up with some Pokemon fashion. Those items were limited only to Japan just as the Dasom products are limited to Korea, though even outside of these two there are plenty of other options for Pokemon pet clothes through different retailers.

Outside of the pet gear, The Pokemon Company just recently revealed its details on the Pokemon Home service that’s got some Pokemon players split regarding its pricing.