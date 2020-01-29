Pokemon Home Price Point Splits Fans

Some fans are upset by Pokemon HOME's price point. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company revealed new details about Pokemon HOME, a new cloud-based storage system and service. While Pokemon HOME comes with a free version that allows for a limited number of Pokemon and online trading functionality, fans will have to pay for the service's premium plan if they want access to storage for 6,000 Pokemon, plus expanded training functions and access to several nifty tools like an IV checker. The premium service will cost $15.99 a year, with a monthly subscription available for $2.99/month and a quarterly subscription available for $4.99/month.

Although $15.99 is a relatively modest cost in terms of yearly subscriptions, Pokemon HOME has opened up a new can of worms when it comes to the cost of playing Pokemon. With the move to the Nintendo Switch, a Pokemon fan needs to pay $20 a year for the Nintendo Switch Online service in order to trade or participate in online battles and competitions, and Pokemon just announced a $30 DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield as well. These costs add up, and some fans feel that the costs are getting a bit too high.

Personally, I think $15.99 per year is a reasonable price, especially as players will have access to the GTS and Wonder Trades on their mobile devices. It's more expensive than Pokemon Bank (which cost $5 per year) but we're getting a lot more than that storage service and Pokemon HOME isn't dependent on any one platform. As long as the Pokemon Company keeps up support of Pokemon HOME, I think that the cost is in line with other gaming services.

