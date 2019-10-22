Build-A-Bear Workshop to Release Pichu Plushie

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s next Pokemon plush will be Pichu, according to a new report. Earlier this week, Build-A-Bear announced plans to launch a new Pokemon plush in the near future. The company’s post on social media hinted that the next plush would be of an Electric-type Pokemon, and PokeShopper.com’s Paul Ryan noted on Twitter that the next plush would be Pichu. Ryan is a noted Pokemon merchandise expert, and he backed his report with a picture showing a plush version of Pichu wearing a hoodie, similar to the hoodies sold by Build-A-Bear on their website.

Pichu is the next Build-A-Bear plush pic.twitter.com/qxDeQH3Bv4 — Paul Ryan (@Paulrobertryan) October 21, 2019

Build-A-Bear has grown their Pokemon plush line over the last few years, adding a handful of Pokemon each year. Current options include Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, Alolan Vulpix, and Squirtle. Previously, Build-A-Bear also sold Charmander and Bulbasaur plushes. Each plush generally has two options – an online exclusive that comes with multiple outfits and a squeezable voice box, and a more simpler version sold in stores. Build-A-Bear also usually includes a promotional Pokemon card with each Pokemon plush. These plushes are a bit larger than normal Pokemon plushes and also feature a bit more fluff and cuddliness than the typical Pokemon toy.

Build-A-Bear’s Pokemon line is a popular one, and you can expect Pichu to be a hot seller when it officially comes out. Expect to get confirmation of a Build-A-Bear Pichu in the coming days, along with a release date and other details.