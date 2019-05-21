Get the ‘Pokemon’ Poke Ball Waffle Maker for $20 Today Only

If you want to be the very best like no one ever was, you’ll need to start your day off with a proper breakfast. The official Pokemon Poke Ball Waffle Maker will keep you focused on your training while providing you with all of the carbs that a champion needs.

Plus, the Poke Ball Waffle Maker is on a one-day (May 21st) doorbuster sale over at ThinkGeek that drops the price down to only $19.99 (43% off). You’ll even get a Geek Pride button as a bonus while supplies last. On that note, these waffle makers might sell out before the clock strikes midnight, so grab one while you can.

Needless to say, Poke Ball waffles would help you train for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, which are expected to hit the Nintendo Switch later this year. At the time of writing Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available to pre-order via Amazon with a $10 credit for Prime members. Note that both games are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

The official description for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield reads:

“A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you’ll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.”

