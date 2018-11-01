Poke Ball Waffle Maker: The Breakfast of Pokemon Champions

Are you a trainer that aspires to be a Pokemon champion? To be the very best like no one ever was? Well, it all starts with a hearty breakfast. The official Pokemon Poke Ball Waffle Maker will do that and more. Not only does it provide all of the fuel you’ll need for your body, it also helps you focus your mind with Poke Ball-shaped waffles.

The Poke Ball waffle maker is perfect for anyone planning to pick up Pokemon: Let’s Go , Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! when they hit the Nintendo Switch November 16th. It’s also a great holiday gift for anyone that loves Pokemon and delicious waffles. If you’re interested, pre-orders are live at ThinkGeek now for $34.99. The complete list of specs is available below.

Pokemon Poké Ball Waffle Maker

Officially-licensed Pokémon merchandise

Makes waffles that are just shy of 7″ diameter and look like a Poké Ball

Non-stick cooking plates duplicate the design on both sides

Try filling the top half of the plate with batter tinted red

Indicators light up when iron is on and when it is at correct temperature

Materials: BPA-free housing and cast aluminum cooking plates

Care Instructions: Wipe plates with a damp cloth. Do not submerge in water.

Imported

Dimensions: 8″ wide x 10″ deep x 4″ tall with 3′ long cord

Weight: 2 lbs.

Electrical Plug: Type B socket (American, grounded) 120V ~ 60Hz

Getting back to Pokemon: Let’s Go, if you’re a Pokemon fan that has always wanted a functional Poke Ball and a cool little dock to display it on, your dreams have sort of come true!

Pokemon: Let’s Go , Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! can be played with an accessory that is about as close to a real Poke Ball as you’re likely to get. The Poke Ball Plus ($49.99) works like a Joy-Con, but also lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based on what you do in the Let’s Go games or if you’re near a Pokemon or Poke Stop in Pokemon Go. You can even shake it to hear the Pokemon inside.

The HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus Drop & Charge Stand is officially licensed by Nintendo, and it’s the perfect way to display your Poke Ball Plus and keep it charged up. The dock looks awesome, and it’s like having you’re own little Pokemon Center in the house. You can pre-order it here for $19.99 with shipping slated for November 16th.

Keep in mind that Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Nintendo Switch bundles will also arrive on Nov. 16th and they include a Nintendo Switch, a Pokemon Pikachu and Eevee-themed dock and matching Joy-Con controllers, the Poke Ball Plus accessory, and a download code for the game listed on the box.

They’re sold out pretty much everywhere at the moment, but the Pikachu version was live at Best Buy at the time of writing for $399.99. The bundle will save you $10 over buying the items individually (the Pokemon-themed Switch isn’t sold separately). The discount is the same if you get a Nintendo Switch and a Poke Ball Plus Pack but, again, you won’t be getting that Pokemon Switch. Pre-orders are currently sold out on Amazon and Walmart, but keep tabs on those links for the inevitable restock.

If you already own a Nintendo Switch and you would like to Pokemon it up a bit (not to mention give it a more retro feel), you might want to consider another HORI product that just went up for pre-order. The Pikachu Edition D-Pad controller is available here for $24.99 with shipping slated for November 16th.

