How to Watch Today’s Pokemon Presents

There’s a Pokemon Presents coming up in just a few hours, and here’s how you can watch it. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced that it would be hosting a Pokemon Presents on February 27th, 2022 at 9 AM ET. While the Pokemon Presents was announced on the Japanese Pokemon Twitter account, Nintendo and its associated social media accounts went silent shortly afterwards, likely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There were some social media “insiders” that attempt to imply that the Pokemon Presents would either be limited to Japanese audiences only or cancelled entirely, but The Pokemon Company has posted premiere streams to YouTube, meaning that the premiere is still on. You can watch the stream in English from the official Pokemon YouTube channel below:

Today’s Pokemon Presents comes at an exciting time as Pokemon fans don’t know what to expect about the future of the franchise. Game Freak (the developers of the main series Pokemon game) and The Pokemon Company have both shown a willingness to break away from the traditional Pokemon mold in recent years. With the release of DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield and the paradigm shift that occurred in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it seems that just about anything is possible in terms of announcements.

The safest bet is the announcement of Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC, as that game has become a monster hit for Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, along with announcements of when that game and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will receive compatibility with Pokemon Home. It’s also possible that we’ll get new news about Detective Pikachu 2 or Pokemon Sleep, two projects that have been in development for what seems like years. Since The Pokemon Company just released two main series games in the past few months, it’s more likely that we’ll get the announcement of a spinoff game (such as a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon installment) than a new game announcement.

