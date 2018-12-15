Pokemon to Make Special Robot Pikachu Plushes

Robot Pikachu might have previously only appeared in the Pokemon games such as HeartGold and SoulSilver, but the little electricity-powered mouse will soon be making a splash as an official plush.

A recent announcement on Pokemon’s Japanese website revealed a whole slew of new experiment-related goods and merchandise that will be available at Pokemon Center starting December 22nd. While there appears to be no specific English version of the reveal at this time, it’s possible that the goods could make their way to international waters in the future. Robot Pikachu previously appeared in Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver as part of the trainer image before battle with a Super Nerd.

The robotic plush will apparently come in two sizes: 21 centimeters and 50 centimeters, or about 8 inches and 19.5 inches. You can check out the size comparison below, though it’s a little unclear because when you compare the plushes to each other there’s really no way to gauge.

Other merchandise included in the experiment push includes the likes of keychains featuring Charmander, Alolan Vulpix, and Piplup as well as regular Pikachu and Robot Pikachu. There’s also a small blackboard, a coin purse, phone cases, shirts, and socks. So, you know, the usual lineup of branded stuff.

The Pokemon Company also released a special visual to commemorate the new line of merchandise. You can check it out below:

Adorable, right?

What do you think of the Robot Pikachu plush? Will you be putting in an order with your international merch website of choice? Let us know in the comments!