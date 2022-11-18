Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.

As a refresher, Gimmighoul is the Pokemon that was first spotted in Pokemon Go as opposed to being in the new games. That may be where its name and the coin theme sounded familiar if you've heard of it before, but if you want one in Scarlet and Violet, here's what you need to know:

Where to Find Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To find an early Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you'll have to proceed to the point in the game where you get your Ride Pokemon. Which one that is differs depending on whether you have Scarlet or Violet, but the version isn't important: all that you need is that Ride Pokemon and the ability to ride across Paldea on its back.

After you can ride your Ride Pokemon, head up the ladder of the Poco Path Lighthouse, the structure where you first met Arven. Once at the top, you'll be able to mount your Ride Pokemon once more. Looking off the ledge to the northwest and you should see some elevated ground right beneath you that wasn't accessible from the base of the lighthouse. Jump off the lighthouse and onto the mountain ridge, continue northwest, and you'll see a Gimmighoul sitting in its Chest Form right in front of you.

Can you Catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul?

You'll find Gimmighoul outside of chests throughout Paldea, but you can't catch them (right now). You can interact with these hidden creatures when you find them to get some Gimmighoul Coins, but The Pokemon Company teased that we'll have to wait until later to see if catching the Roaming Form is possible.

"Surprisingly, Roaming Form Gimmighoul have been spotted in the world of Pokémon GO as well! It appears that Mr. Jacq—an expert on the biology of Pokémon in the Paldea region—and Professor Willow, who has been carrying out research alongside Trainers in the world of Pokémon GO, have joined forces to devise a way to catch them. Please wait for future announcements to hear all about their research results."

You can check out our review of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet here, and while you're at it, be sure to look at the rest of our coverage for more guides and recommendations.