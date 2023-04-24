Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces Next 7-Star Raid

Inteleon will be the next Starter Pokemon appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon Company announced the next 7-Star raid for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this morning, with Inteleon (the fully evolved form of the fan-favorite Pokemon Sobble) appearing with an Ice Tera-Type. The raids will run for two weekends – April 28th – April 30th and May 5th – May 7th. As with other 7-Star Raids, Inteleon will have the Mightiest Mark and can only be caught once per save file.

Inteleon will still have access to a full arsenal of Water-type moves and its Sniper ability, so bringing a Fire-type or Rock-type Pokemon to this Tera Raid isn't recommended. Sniper increases the damage of Critical Hits, so it's very possible that Inteleon can one-shot an underleveled Pokemon or a Pokemon with a poor matchup. Luckily, standard raid Pokemon like Annihilape and Iron Hands are still useful in the raid. It's possible that Inteleon will also have Acrobatics or Air Cutter as a move, which could make Fighting-type Pokemon a bit more vulnerable in raids.

Inteleon is the latest Starter Pokemon to appear in 7-Star raids and likely kicks off a round of raids that feature Pokemon Sword and Shield Starter Pokemon. Cinderace previously appeared in raids, while Rillaboom can also be used in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so expect those Pokemon to pop up soon. Previous Starter Pokemon featured in 7-Star raids include Charizard, Greninja, Samurott, Decidueye, and Typhlosion.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are also expecting Pokemon Home to add connectivity to the game in the coming weeks. Additionally, a second round of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves raids to begin in May.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available on the Nintendo Switch now.