New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Released

As announced yesterday, a new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon video games Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet has officially been released. While plenty has been revealed about the new mainline Pokemon games in the past, the new trailer specifically covers roughly 14 minutes of gameplay, including a new look at the Path of Legends, new Pokemon, and more. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are officially set to release on November 18th for the Nintendo Switch.

In terms of notable news from the latest trailer, it's been confirmed that Girafarig really will have an evolved form in the game called Farigiraf, the trailer introduces a new Team Star boss, and generally gives an idea about what to expect from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. You can check out the new Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet trailer for yourself embedded below:

Every journey begins with a single step! 🌄



Take a peek at some of the adventures you’ll find throughout the open world of Paldea!



Where will you go? What will you discover? Find your treasure in your own journey in #PokemonScarletViolet!



https://t.co/eEiNru3kmG pic.twitter.com/0xhqD5c1dt — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 6, 2022

Probably the most unusual tidbit included in the trailer is the fact that making sandwiches will apparently play an important role. Players can go on picnics and make sandwiches with various purchased ingredients, though it would appear that there's some kind of time limit associated with it. Making different sandwiches provides different bonuses like a higher chance of catching Pokemon and more.

Broadly speaking, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 18th. The new pair of mainline Pokemon video games are set in the Paldea region and include a number of new Pokemon and features. Both titles are currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Pokemon video games right here.

