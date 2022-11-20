Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Wooper's New Evolution Was Inspired by a Seriously Messed Up Lizard

Wooper's new evolved form was inspired by one of the weirdest kinds of lizards in Spain. The Paldean regional variant of Wooper is a distinctively browner version of the familiar amphibious Pokemon. Unlike the normal version of Wooper, which is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon, Paldean Wooper is a Poison/Ground-type. It also evolves into an entirely new Pokemon – Clodsire, which is described as a "Spiny Fish" Pokemon. As the normal version of Wooper evolves into Quagsire at Level 20, Paldean Wooper evolves into Clodsire at Level 20.

One strange bit about Clodsire involves the spines that occasionally protrude out of its back. The Pokedex notes that when these spines come out, Clodsire puts "everything on the line," but doesn't elaborate any further. This is likely a reference to the Iberian ribbed newt, a lizard native to Spain and Portugal that has sharp ribs that can puncture through its skin when attacked. The ribs actually serve as a defense mechanism for the newt, as the newt begins to secrete poison when the ribs break through the skin, turning them into rudimentary stingers. Basically, when a predator clamps down on a newt, the newt's ribs will bust through the skin and pierce the predator's mouth, poisoning it in the process. The nature of the newt's immune system and ability to heal means that the newt suffers remarkably little harm whenever its ribs literally bust out of its body.

For those interested in obtaining a Wooper that doesn't evolve into a self-harming land fish, players can obtain a normal Wooper in Cascarrafa. A girl offers to trade a Paldean Wooper for a normal Wooper named Manchester. This Wooper evolves into a Quagsire as normal, although Quagsire isn't needed to complete the Paldean Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available for sale now on the Nintendo Switch. You can read our full review of the game here.