Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Primeape Into Annihilape

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has brought a long-awaited Pokemon evolution to fruition. Earlier this year, Pokemon Legends: Arceus did the unthinkable – it gave several existing Pokemon species new evolutions, marking the first time Pokemon lines had been extended since the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. While Pokemon Sword and Shield played around with the concept by having regional forms evolve into new Pokemon, Pokemon Legends: Arceus truly opened up a whole new world of possibilities by giving passed-over Pokemon new life. Players quickly pointed to several Pokemon species as prime

A total of four existing Pokemon species are given new evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the Gen 1Pokemon Primeape. Players had pegged Primeape as a potential evolution candidate thanks to its unusual Pokedex, which stated that it would never know peace from its unquenchable rage until death. Sure enough, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leans into Primeape's established Pokemon lore by having it evolve into Annihilape, a Fighting/Ghost-type Pokemon. Annihilape's Pokedex entry reads "When its anger rose beyond a critical point, this Pokémon gained power that is unfettered by the limits of its physical body."

In order to evolve Primeape into Annihilape, players must first have their Primeape learn the new move Rage Fist at Level 35. Then, Primeape needs to use Rage Fist a total of 20 times. Once it uses Rage Fist 20 times, the next time that Primeape levels up, it will evolve into Annihilape.

Annihilape has a beefy HP and Attack stat and has an overall stat value of 535, which puts it in line with other 3-tier evolution Pokemon like Crobat and Magnezone. You can check out Annihilape's design below:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available for sale now on the Nintendo Switch.