Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumor Claims Popular Feature Isn't Returning

According to a new rumor, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release later this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite they will do so without a popular feature introduced by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon hasn't changed much since it debuted back in 1996 via Pokemon Red and Green. That said, when Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released earlier this year, it perhaps evolved the formula substantially. While doing this, it removed or changed many features and mechanics considered classic to the series. For example, it removed auto evolution, much to the delight of many Pokemon fans. Rather than force players to spam "B" after every level when a Pokemon was ready to evolve it gave players agency in when a Pokemon evolves. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet walk this back, or apparently, the pair of games do.

None of this comes from official channels -- hence the use of "apparently" -- but from a series of leaks reported by Centro Leaks. And if any of this sounds familiar, it's because it was originally reported by these leaks that the exact opposite was the case. In other words, Scarlet and Violet were similar to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in this regard.

It remains to be seen if any of this is true, but in the meantime, many fans aren't happy that the feature from Pokemon Legends: Arceus is not being carried forward.

"Gosh darn it. Imma just add this to the list of reasons I won't buy a Gen 9 game," says one fan of the news. "Why remove it? It saves the people who wanna play with prevolves from spamming the B button up on each level up for all time without needing an everstone where a better item could be held!"

2 steps forward and 5 steps backwards — Jevonteh (@LilJevont) July 30, 2022

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both slated to release worldwide on November 18 -- at $60 a pop -- via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Below, you can read more about the pair of Switch exclusives:

"The newest chapters in the Pokemon series, the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year," reads an official blurb about the game. "As the main character, you can explore a wide-open world at your own pace, and can encounter the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokemon Violet. In these games, you'll be able to enjoy the iconic adventures of the Pokemon series, like battling against wild Pokemon and trying to catch them! Choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokemon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokemon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokemon to be your first partner Pokemon before setting off on your journey through this new region."