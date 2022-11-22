Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trick Makes Players Move Twice as Fast

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered a unique mobility trick that lets people move twice as quickly in the game. This movement trick works by hooking up two left-hand Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons to the game which, for some reason, doubles the movement speed of a player's avatar and causes them to take great strides forward. It's not the most practical of abilities, but it's one that people have found interesting and one that doubles as an example of how shaky some parts of the game have been so far.

The double Joy-Con discovery was found and shared online by Redditor hamsterhead64 who said someone can "greatly increase your running speed" by hooking up a second controller to the game. An extra Joy-Con is probably what most people have handy, and that's what the video shows, but it reasons that this might work with another extra Nintendo Switch controller, too.

While it's hard to gauge if this is actually double the speed, it's double the Joy-Cons, so it reasons that you'd move twice as fast. You're definitely moving quicker by doing this, but it's far from the most practical of options. It's quicker than walking with one Joy-Con, for example, but seems to be slower than riding on a Ride Pokemon.

Based on what's seen in the brief gameplay clip, it also does little to alleviate the frustrations with pop-in issues when playing Scarlet and Violet where objects – Pokemon, most notably – pop right in front of players before they even get a chance to react. It's that issue that's been harped on perhaps most of all in the new Pokemon games and is one which was one of our main points of concern in our review.

Others in the comments pointed out that the same thing happened in New Pokemon Snap when it comes to swinging the camera around. Some were entertained by the bug, but again, with all the other issues the game faces in terms of performance, others were less amused.

Still, if you're plodding through Paldea in Scarlet and Violet performance issues aside, there's plenty to do. Be sure to check out our extensive Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage here for more guides and how-tos for these games.