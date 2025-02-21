Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players Get Another Free Pokemon Code

The competitive scene for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet have been incredibly, with numerous tournaments and formats keeping it fresh. Players from all over the world have competed, challenging one another within a shifting meta. This ever-changing meta has seen the rise and fall of different Pokemon, many of which have been released as official Mystery Gift distributions by The Pokemon Company. These are typically reserved for tournament-winning Pokemon or those who have had a huge impact on the competitive scene. The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet distribution is giving away a popular competitive Pokemon for free — but only for a limited time.

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Mystery Gift distribution is celebrating the Europe International Championships, specifically giving away a Pokemon used by Marco Silva, who won the 2025 Pokemon Latin America International Championships earlier in the year.

Pokemon Scarlet Violet marco silva’s Jumpluff Distribution.

Using this Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Mystery Gift code before it ends on February 28th will reward players with a Jumpluff based on the one Marco Silva used to pilot his team to victory. To get the Jumpluff, all you have to do is enter the code EU1C25SUNNYDAY via the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift feature within the next week.

His team revolved primarily around Trick Room, a popular strategy within the meta. However, he had a distinct difference in his team: Jumpluff. With this Grass and Flying-type Pokemon, Silva could rely on Trick Room, but also counter Tailwind teams, giving him multiple ways to control the speed of the match.

Jumpluff is a terrifying Pokemon if one can get the sun weather set up, meaning it is often paired with Torkoal. Jumpluff’s ability, Chlorophyll, doubles its speed in the sun. While Jumpluff is not a particularly offensive Pokemon, its supporting abilities make it a force to be reckoned with.

Marco Silva’s Jumpluff had no offensive moves, doubling down on its supporting nature. Silva utilized Jumpluff’s speed in the sun to use moves like Tailwind Sunny Day, and Sleep Powder to support its team while Rage Powder keeps its partners safe. Finally, the Covert Cloak item makes it immune to Fake Out, preventing the opponent from stopping it.

The main threat of Jumpluff is the Sleep Powder move. Even with 75% accuracy, the threat of sleep is deadly in competitive Pokemon. This keeps Pokemon out of commission for one to three turns depending on luck. But this doesn’t mean its other moves aren’t critical to the team’s success either.

Pokemon Scarlet Violet.

Tailwind boosts all the speed of Silva’s Pokemon, and its doubled speed means only Prankster Pokemon can outspeed it. Sunny Day lets it give Charizard a huge boost to its Special Attack, and Rage Powder redirects nearly all attacks at Jumpluff, preventing opponents from damaging its partner.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet players can get a copy of Marco Silva’s Jumpluff by using the code before February 28th. It would be perfect for any aspiring competitive player looking for strong Pokemon and strategies. Jumpluff can fit into numerous team compositions thanks to its powerful supporting abilities, but players can also make it an offensive threat it with the right build.