Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Have Little Time Left to Claim 3 Mystery Gifts

Since the games were released on Nintendo Switch in 2022, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have seen a lot of Mystery Gift promotions, providing players with free items and even some free Pokemon that can be obtained through special codes. Unfortunately, a lot of these codes expire over time, so there’s a limited window to obtain them. Some of these codes are set to expire this month, so fans that haven’t redeemed them might want to do so before they go away. The following Mystery Gift codes will expire within the next few weeks:

February 25th- SUPEREFFECT1VE code provides an Expert Belt

code provides an Expert Belt February 25th- G0TCHAP0KEM0N code provides 30 Quick Balls

code provides 30 Quick Balls February 28th- Y0AS0B1B1R1B1R1 code provides a special Pawmot

All in all, these Mystery Gift codes aren’t hugely important, but Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players might still want to take advantage, if they haven’t already. Quick Balls are always nice to have, especially when you’re trying to catch a Pokemon fast, without having to sit through a drawn out battle. Meanwhile, Expert Belt is a held item that offers a slight increase to the efficacy of super effective attacks. For players that still have to take on some of the tougher enemies in the game or DLC, it could come in handy.

pokemon fans can claim this pawmot for a limited time

The third and final of the Mystery Gifts set to expire this month was part of a collaboration between The Pokemon Company and the Japanese pop duo YOASOBI. The two created a track based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and The Pokemon Company celebrated with a special Pawmot with YOASOBI listed as its original trainer. The Pokemon comes in a Cherish Ball, and has the moves Double Shock, Discharge, Quick Attack, and Nuzzle. Pawmot also has a Classic Ribbon, which can be used to assign it the title “Pawmot the Pokemon Fan” when sent into battle.

All three of these Mystery Gift codes can be redeemed easily in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To do so, players must choose the Poke Portal option on the Main Menu. That will take players to a screen that lists Mystery Gift as an option. Clicking that will give players multiple options, including one that says Get With Code/Password. At that point, the game will connect to the internet, and players will be able to enter the code. Provided the code hasn’t expired or been redeemed, the player will receive the Mystery Gift.

While these Mystery Gifts are set to expire soon, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company continue to offer new events and distributions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s possible we could finally see support wind down in 2025, as Pokemon Legends: Z-A will take focus when it’s released at some point this year. Details about the game remain very slim, but we should get more details on February 27th, which happens to be Pokemon Day. Every year, Pokemon Day is when The Pokemon Company announces plans for the year ahead, usually through a Pokemon Presents livestream. This year’s livestream has yet to be officially confirmed, but it’s probably just a matter of time!

Do you plan on claiming any of these Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Are you getting excited for Pokemon Day later this month?