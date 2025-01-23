Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breaks a New Record (At the Cost of Fans)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has broken a new record at the cost of Pokemon fans. It has been three calendar years since the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch 2. The 2022 Pokemon games notably kick started Pokemon Gen 9, and were fairly contentious at release, which is evident by their 72 on Metacritic. Not only was discourse around the Pokemon games divisive in 2022, but they didn’t land with critics like some past Pokemon games have. None of this seemed to have impacted sales though.

They aren’t the best-selling Pokemon games of all time, but at 25.29 million — as of June 2024 — they are up there with the best-selling installments. And while they came up just short in lifetime sales, they didn’t out the gate. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is notably Nintendo’s biggest launch of all time, selling 10 million units in three days. Suffice to say, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet got DLC in the form of he Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which featured two releases: The Teal Mark and The Indigo Disk.

A lot of Pokemon fans have been wondering where Gen 10 is though. Right now, there is no official word of Pokemon Gen 10, but there have been rumors and leak, including a recent leak that has pegged the game for a cross-gen release between the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. To this end, while a 2025 release seems very unlikely at this point, the cross-gen release may point to a 2026 release.

Regardless of when Pokemon Gen 10 releases, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have broken a record, a record it will only extend now the longer it takes for Pokemon Gen 10 to come out.

As Centro Leaks points out, now that we are in 2025, it has been three years since the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the longest gap between two Pokemon games ever. And the gap is probably going to extend to four years.

Of course, the DLC help reduce the pain of this wait, as well as the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and the upcoming release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A will alleviate this even further. That said, Gen 9 is turning into a very long generation for Pokemon, and it could be indicative of the length of generations going forward.

