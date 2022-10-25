Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Ghost-Type Dog Pokemon

Update: The new Pokemon, Greavard, has officially been named. We've updated the story with a second trailer for the Pokemon found below.

Original: The Pokemon Company has revealed a brand new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer in which a woman took footage of a new dog-like Ghost-type Pokemon. Details about the Ghost-type Pokemon are unclear, but it appears to be a Pokemon that emerges from the ground and passively sucks the life force out of a trainer (similar to many other Ghost-type Pokemon.) As of press time, no name was given for the new Pokemon, nor were any other details revealed. You can check out the new trailer below:

The new trailer could be the last major reveal for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet prior to the game's release. With only a few weeks until the games are in the hands of players, The Pokemon Company may want to save a few surprises until players are exploring the Paldea region for themselves. For context, The Pokemon Company switched over to traditional commercials a few weeks before Pokemon Sword and Shield's release, although they did tease Mr. Rime as a late reveal.

Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! 🐶🕯️



Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it'll follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.



❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/rhYErWamFN — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 25, 2022

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.