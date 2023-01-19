Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift

Since debuting on Nintendo Switch back in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has given players a plethora of free Mystery Gifts to claim. Today, The Pokemon Company made another one available, and it can be claimed with the code T0KUSE1STUDY. That code will grant players an Ability Capsule, which is actually pretty handy. Ability Capsules can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability type, though it does not work for Hidden Abilities. It's a neat little option, especially for those that get into Pokemon's competitive scene! The Mystery Gift is available now, and can be redeemed through February 28th.

For those that have never claimed a Mystery Gift from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the whole process is incredibly simple. In the game's main menu, players will need to access the Mystery Gift option from "Poke Portal;" it's the last option players see on the Poke Portal screen. There, players can input today's new code, and receive their free item! The whole thing takes less than a minute.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Mystery Gifts have been interesting to keep an eye on! Thus far, The Pokemon Company has made a wide range of items available through the feature, some of which have been more useful than others. Earlier this month, the game featured several codes that could be used for a chance at getting Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard, all of which can be sold for in-game currency. Those codes expired on January 15th, so players desperate for some Poke Ball money will have to find other ways to scrounge it up in the game! Last month's Ice Tera Shard Mystery Gift has been my personal favorite thus far, and I'm hoping we see more like that in the near future!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you purchased a copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet yet? Do you plan on taking advantage of this new Mystery Gift? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!