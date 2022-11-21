Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Break Impressive Franchise Record

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have broken a staggering record for the Pokemon series. Since first debuting back in 1996, Pokemon has been a top-selling video game franchise across numerous different Nintendo platforms. And while it seems likely that Pokemon would have peaked years ago, it instead sounds like Scarlet and Violet have only reached new heights that the series has never seen before.

According to Takahito Utsunomiya, who is the CEO of The Pokemon Company, pre-orders for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were the highest in the history of the series. While raw sales data for Scarlet and Violet have yet to come about, this means that the latest Pokemon entries may end up having the best launch ever for Game Freak and The Pokemon Company. Considering just how long Pokemon has been around, this is a greatly impressive achievement and shows that the strength of the IP isn't losing any staying power.

In case you're wondering how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have broken pre-order records for the series, the big reason likely lies with the Nintendo Switch. Currently, the Switch has an install base of well over 100 million people. As such, there's just a larger number of users for Nintendo and The Pokemon Company to sell copies of the game to when compared to previous titles.

Perhaps the only downside about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet doing so well out of the gate like this is that the games have some notable struggles with performance on Switch. While these problems could be ironed out in the long haul, it's still one of the rougher states that we've ever seen new Pokemon titles arrive in. Still, if you can get past these problems, Scarlet and Violet make for some of the best Pokemon games we've ever seen. You can learn more about our thoughts on the games as a whole in our official review right here.

[H/T GamingBolt]