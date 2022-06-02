Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Types Will the Legendary Pokemon Be?

As part of today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveal, fans were introduced to two new Legendary Pokemon: Koraidon and Miraidon. As we’ve seen in every Pokemon generation since Gold and Silver, these Legendary Pokemon will also appear on the cover art for their respective game, with Koraidon on the cover of Scarlet and Miraidon on the cover of Violet. Unfortunately, no additional information has been revealed about them, including their types. However, a leak prior to today’s reveal indicated that Scarlet‘s Legendary will be a Dragon/Fighting-type, while the Violet Legendary will be a Dragon/Electric-type. After seeing the actual designs, that seems pretty plausible!

Looking at the artwork released by The Pokemon Company, it seems highly likely that both Koraidon and Miraidon will be Dragon-types. Both designs have characteristics that feel reminiscent of past Dragons, with Miraidon’s face looking somewhat similar to Hakamo-o, from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The lightning bolts on top of Miraidon’s head are also a dead giveaway that it will be part Electric-type.

Koraidon is a bit less obvious, but the Fighting-type theory makes sense. Unlike Miraidon, there isn’t anything in Koraidon’s design that blatantly reveals one of its types. However, its stance feels more aggressive. While Miraidon is in a stance that looks meditative, Koraidon’s pose looks far more intimidating. Koraidon doesn’t have the muscles of Machamp, but it definitely feels like a Fighting-type!

Until The Pokemon Company makes some kind of announcement, fans will just have to speculate! Regardless, today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news has really gotten fans talking, and they seem quite taken with all the new Pokemon designs revealed thus far. There’s still a lot more to learn, and it seems like a safe bet we’ll get much more information before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release on November 18th. Until then, readers can check outall of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the new Legendaries in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Are you excited for the next Pokemon generation?