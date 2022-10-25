Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets New "My World My Way" Commercial

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and a new commercial has been released to build hype for the game. The "My World My Way" commercial focuses on several highlights players can expect to see in the new Pokemon generation. This includes the new starter trio, the game's open-world environments, and the Terastal phenomenon. Fans that have been devouring every new reveal related to Scarlet and Violet shouldn't expect anything new from the commercial, but it does a very nice job explaining why Pokemon fans should be excited for the upcoming game.

The full commercial can be found embedded below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet marks the ninth generation of Pokemon games. Set in the Paldea region, the game will introduce a number of new Pokemon, including starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. At this time, it's unclear exactly how many new Pokemon will be introduced, but Game Freak pulled back the curtain earlier today on a new Ghost-type named Greavard. Scarlet and Violet will also be the first true open-world Pokemon game, allowing players to take on the Gym Leaders in any order they choose. The Terastal phenomenon will also allow Pokemon to change their type, which should make a very big difference in how players strategize! This can be seen in the commercial around the 45-second mark, where the new Pokemon Lechonk becomes a Water-type.

At the start of 2022, Pokemon Legends: Arceus released, and was quickly hailed as one of the very best games in the franchise. It remains to be seen whether Scarlet and Violet will receive a similar level of praise, but it seems like fans are excited to see the results. Thankfully, they won't have to wait much longer as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 18th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

