Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update 1.2.0 Live Alongside Patch Notes

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet update has been issued. Alongside announcing some new DLC for the pair of Pokemon games, Nintendo released a new update for the pair of games and we know everything the update does thanks to the official patch notes, which also have been provided. And alongside some adjustments and fixes to the game, there are some new features as well.

While we have the patch notes for the update, what we don't know is what the file size is for the update as Nintendo has not provided this information. In other words, the only insight we can suggest about how long it may take to download is to point out the patch notes are fairly long, which in turn may point to a meatier download.

Below, you can check out the update's complete patch notes as they have been provided by Nintendo:

Newly Added Features

The Nintendo eShop page for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for the Pokemon Scarlet game or the Pokemon Violet ame can now be accessed via the main menu.

Trainers can now enjoy Online Competitions and Friendly Competitions in the Battle Stadium, and entries are now open for an official Online Competition: Paldea Prologue.

Players can now connect their games to Pokémon GO.

Feature Adjustments

Additional functionality has been added for Pokémon Boxes: From a Pokémon's summary, players can now change Pokémon's nicknames, markings, held items, and mark- or Ribbon-related titles, as well as reorder moves, have Pokémon remember or forget moves, and use TMs. Players can also now swap out held items by pressing the Y Button when in the Held Items view. Players are now able to select All Boxes while moving Pokémon or items in the Party and Boxes view and Held Items view. When in the Battle Team view, Pokémon in your Boxes that are assigned to a Battle Team will now have their icons displayed in a darker hue if those Pokémon are members of the Battle Team that is currently being displayed.

The News screen will be displayed when you connect to the internet from the main menu, just as it is when connecting to the internet from the Poké Portal.

Bug Fixes

Tera Raid Battles

A bug could prevent an opposing Tera Pokémon's HP gauge from visually reflecting damage dealt by certain moves (such as Play Rough) or damage dealt at the same time that certain status conditions are applied, causing the Tera Pokémon's HP gauge to fluctuate in an unusual manner. This has been fixed.

A bug that caused all Pokémon on your side to faint at once despite their HP gauges indicating that they still have HP could occur in black crystal Tera Raid Battles against Pokémon with the Mightiest Mark. This has been fixed.

A bug that temporarily prevented a player from entering any input into the game could occur if a Tera Pokémon took certain actions while the player was choosing the target of their move. This has been fixed.

Errors could occur when someone connecting to a Tera Raid Battle saw a different Pokémon displayed on their screen than what the host saw. This has been fixed.

A bug could occur that caused players joining a Tera Raid Battle from the Tera Raid Battles search screen to be brought to a Tera Raid Battle against a Pokémon different from the one they saw displayed. This has been fixed.

A bug that caused Tera Raid Battle crystals to stop appearing for a set amount of time could occur under certain circumstances. This has been fixed.

Battles

Type matchups against Pokémon that have fainted will no longer appear when selecting a move or target during Double Battles.

We have fixed a bug in which a Zoroark that had Terastallized and was disguised as another Pokémon via its Illusion Ability could have been identified as a Zoroark by using the Check Target option.

option. We have fixed a bug in which the type matchups of moves targeting a Zoroark that had Terastallized and was disguised as another Pokémon via its Illusion Ability would display based on the type of the Pokémon that Zoroark was disguised as, rather than Zoroark's Tera Type.

We have fixed a bug in which the stats of a Dondozo with a Tatsugiri in its mouth increased when Dondozo used Order Up when the move should have been negated (for example, by an opponent using Protect).

We have fixed a bug in which the effects of Destiny Bond failed to activate if a Pokémon Terastallized the turn after using Destiny Bond and then fainted. allizes after using Destiny Bond and then faints, the effects of Destiny Bond will fail to activate. This is a bug and will be fixed.

Other

We have addressed an issue that made the game prone to forcibly closing at certain locations. As a result of this fix, there may be fewer Pokémon and people displayed in certain towns or in the wild.

We have fixed a bug in which a Pokémon that is not a part of the Paldea Pokédex was displayed as being registered to the Paldea Pokédex after being obtained through a Link Trade.

Certain actions prevented the main character's expressions from changing until the game was closed and reopened. This has been fixed.

A bug occurred for some players after Ranked Battles Season 1, wherein visiting the Ranked Battles screen immediately after the season's results had been calculated caused an error right after these players received their rewards. Following this error, players were unable to participate in any further Ranked Battles. This has been fixed.

We have fixed a bug in which a player may not have received the Master Rank Ribbon if they had registered several Battle Teams but had not used the Battle Team in the first slot when winning Ranked Battles in the Master Ball Tier.

We have fixed a bug in which a Pokémon you caught may not have listened to your commands in accordance with what is written in the profile app ("Pokémon caught at Lv. XX or below will listen to your commands") if that Pokémon was Link Traded back to you from another player.

We have fixed a bug in which new information may not have been added to your Pokédex after you received a Shiny Pokémon or a Pokémon caught by a Trainer who plays in a different language via Surprise Trade if you already had that species registered to your Pokédex.

Objects such as Poké Balls could have been displayed in certain areas unintentionally. This has been fixed.

Passersby are no longer displayed during certain battles that take place in towns during the main story.

A number of other bug fixes have been implemented.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both available worldwide via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of Switch games and all things gaming, click here.