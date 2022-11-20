Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All of the Paradox Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a brand new kind of Pokemon, although they'll likely look very familiar to most players. One of the central mysteries in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Area Zero, a mysterious region located in the middle of the Great Crater of Paldea. Depending on which version you get, players will meet either Koraidon or Miraidon early on in the game, both of which come from Area Zero. Players will note that Miraidon and Koraidon both seem to be related to the common Pokemon Cyclizar, although Koraidon looks like a more powerful ancestor of Cyclizar while Miraidon looks like a futuristic version of the Pokemon.

During the Path of Legends storyline, players will come across another Pokemon from Area Zero – Great Tusks in Pokemon Scarlet or Iron Treads in Pokemon Violet, both of which resemble Donphan from either the future or the past. And when players eventually enter Area Zero, they learn the truth – Area Zero is home to a time machine that is pulling out Pokemon from the prehistoric past or the far-flung future and bringing them into the present day.

Including Miraidon and Koraidon, there are a total of 16 Pokemon associated with Area Zero. Players have dubbed these Pokemon "Paradox Pokemon" because of their designations in the Pokedex. Like Ultra Beasts, the Paradox Pokemon (save for Miraidon and Koraidon) all have the same ability based on which game they hail from. Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet have the ability Protosynthesis, which boosts their highest stat while in harsh sunlight or when holding booster energy, while Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Violet have the ability Quark Drive, which boosts their highest stat while on Electric Terrain or while holding booster energy.

You can check out images of all 16 Paradox Pokemon below: