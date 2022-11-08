Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Reveals Release Window for Pokemon Home Support

The release of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet for the Nintendo Switch is almost here, but when will the new Pokemon games get Pokemon Home support? The Pokemon Company said in the past that the games would get Pokemon Home support after their releases, but no date was announced at the time. We still don't have a set date just yet, but The Pokemon Company did at least confirm this week in the games' latest news blast that Pokemon Home support will be available in Spring 2023.

The fact that the Pokemon Home support is coming in 2023 shouldn't be too surprising given that the games are coming out so late in the year, but Spring 2023 will perhaps be a bit later than some people might've hoped. Pokemon obtained in Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet will be able to be sent into Pokemon Home whenever that compatibility update is available, and in select cases, you'll be able to send Pokemon from past games to join you in the Paldea regions.

"Compatibility between Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, and Pokémon HOME is slated for spring 2023," The Pokemon Company's latest press release said. "After players have linked either title to Pokémon HOME, they'll be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to Pokémon HOME and bring select Pokémon from past games to the Paldea region."

In related Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet compatibility news, The Pokemon Company also gave an update on when support between those games and Pokemon Go would be available. That'll happen a bit sooner than the Pokemon Home support.

"The latest Battle Stadium statistics from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will soon be viewable in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME!" the update from The Pokemon Company said. "From the app, players will be able to view information about Trainer rankings, frequently used Pokémon, Online Competitions, and more. Players will also be able to see what moves, Abilities, and held items are being used in battles. This update to Pokémon HOME's Battle Data feature is slated for early 2023."

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are scheduled to be released on November 18th.