Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Another Limited-Time Mystery Gift

It's only been about one week since the last time The Pokemon Company offered a limited-time Mystery Gift for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but another one has now been made available. Like last week's Talonflame giveaway, this Pokemon is based on one used by a champion. Nils Dunlop won the European International Championships this year, and players can now claim the Porygon2 that helped him bring home the victory! To get the Pokemon, players must redeem the code NA1CTR1CKR00M before Monday, June 10th at 23:59 UTC. The Porygon2 will be at level 50 and will know the following moves:

Tera Blast

Ice Beam

Recover

Trick Room

Porygon2's Ability, Ribbons, and Tera Type

The Porygon2 has a Flying Tera type, and its original trainer is listed as Nils. Porygon2 is not the final evolved form of Porygon, but there's a reason Nils uses Porygon2 instead of Porygon-Z; the Pokemon has the held item Eviolite, which boosts the Defense and Special Defense of a Pokemon that can still evolve. Like other recent distributions, Porygon2 will come with two different Ribbons: the Battle Champion Ribbon, and the Partner Ribbon. If a player assigns one of these Ribbons to Porygon2, it will give it a specific title when sent into battle.

Porygon2 comes in a Cherish Ball, and has the Download ability. Download analyzes the opponent's Defense and Special Defense, automatically raising Porygon2's Attack or Special Attack depending on which one will be most beneficial.

How to Redeem a Mystery Gift Code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If this is your first time redeeming a Mystery Gift code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the process is quick and easy! From the main menu, select the Poke Portal option. Mystery Gift will be the option on the bottom of the following screen. From there, players should select Get with Code/Password. The game will automatically save and connect to the internet and prompt players to input the password. Readers should note that letters like "I" and "O" are not used in Mystery Gift codes; those letters are replaced by the numbers one and zero, respectively.

If the code has not been redeemed and is still active, the player will see "Nils's Porygon2 Gift" listed on the next screen. After clicking on it, they'll receive the Pokemon, which will be sent to the player's party or boxes. The whole process should take less than a minute.

