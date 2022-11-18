Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Quaxly's Evolutions Revealed

The dapper Water-type duck Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet becomes a Pokemon rooted in Latin American tradition. As with other Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers players a choice between three Starter Pokemon at the beginning of the game. Clavell, the headmaster of the academy players attend, gives players the choice between between either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. A player's Starter Pokemon becomes a core part of their team, especially during the player's early journey, and it will likely be one of the first Pokemon that they evolve.

Quaxly is an earnest and well-groomed Water-type Pokemon who enjoys eating. The Pokemon's headfeathers resembles a pompadour, but it quickly becomes evident what direction the Pokemon's evolutionary line takes. Like other Starter Pokemon, Quaxly evolves twice – once at Level 16 and again at Level 36

Quaxwell

Quaxwell is Quaxly's first evolution. It's a pure Water-type Pokemon that evolves at Level 16 and is described as a Practicing Pokemon. Quaxwell spends its days working on its kicks, using the water to help build its muscles. It then enters into competitions with other Quaxwell to see which kicks are the most graceful, which should be a big clue as to its evolution. Here's an image of Quaxwell:

Quaquaval

Quaxly's final evolution is Quaquaval, a Water/Fighting-type Pokemon. Quaquavel is based off the dancers who perform in both Spain and various Spanish and Latin American cultures and has a tail of water-like crystals that form when it attacks. Quaxly's signature move is Aqua Step, which boosts its Speed Stat while also dealing damage. It also has the Hidden Ability Moxie, which causes Quaquavel's Attack stat to increase when it knocks out an enemy Pokemon. You can check out Quaquaval below:

Which Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter Should I Pick?

Thanks to the open world nature of the Pokemon games, there's not too much of a difference which Pokemon you should choose as your Starter Pokemon. Sprigatito will struggle with the Fire-type Team Star leader but will be useful against the Stone Titan Pokemon Klawf. Luckily, you'll be able to capture and train plenty of other Pokemon to help cover Sprigatito's weaknesses so you can proceed through the game however you choose.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on the Nintendo Switch.