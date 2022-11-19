Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Best Way to Hunt for Shiny Pokemon Revealed

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers players a new way to increase their odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon. Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare variants that have different colorations than normal Pokemon. Players typically have a 1 in 4096 chance of finding a Shiny Pokemon in the wild, although each Pokemon game has different ways of improving those odds significantly. While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brings back the popular Shiny Charm item found in past Pokemon games, it also swaps out the repeat encounter-focused method to further boost your Shiny odds from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a more simple method that involves....picnics.

That's right, in order to boost your odds of finding Shiny Pokemon in the wild, all a player needs to do is create a sandwich that comes with "Shining Power." Each kind of sandwich offers different encounter perks based on the ingredients used. In order to increase the chances of finding Shiny Pokemon in the wild, players must use Herba Mystica, which can be collected from 5-star raids once they beat the game. Players simply need to add two Herba Mystica to a sandwich to trigger a Shining Power boost. The type of Pokemon that receives a boost depends on the base ingredient used in the sandwich.

Several sources on Twitter and elsewhere are already sharing a list of sandwiches with a minimal amount of ingredients that boost Shining Power for specific types of Pokemon. This list originated on the GBATemp formulas and is the result of early players experimenting on sandwich-making abilities. This will at least provide players with a starting point while the Pokemon community figures out the full nuances of how sandwiches work in the game.

Normal: 1X Chorizo, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Fire: 1X Basil, 1X Sweet Herba Mystica, 1X Salty Herba Mystica

Water: 1X Cucumber, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Grass: 1X Lettuce, 1X Salty Herba Mystica, 1X Sour Herba Mystica

Flying: 1X Prosciutto, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Fighting: 1X Pickles, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Poison: 1X Noodles, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Electric: 1X Yellow Bell Pepper, 1X Salty Herba Mystica, 1X Spicy Herba Mystica

Ground: 1X Ham, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Rock: 1X Jalapeno, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Psychic: 1X White Onion, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Ice: 1X Klawf Stick, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Bug: 1X Cherry Tomatoes, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Ghost: 1X Red Onion, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Steel: 1X Hamburger, 1X Sweet Herba Mystica, 1X Salty Herba Mystica

Dragon: 1X Avocado, 2X Salty Herba Mystica

Dark: 1X Smoked Fillet, 1X Sweet Herba Mystica, 1X Salty Herba Mystica

Fairy: 1X Tomatoes, 2X Salty Herba Mystica