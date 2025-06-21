Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has Another Free Pokemon to Claim, But Not for Long

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a free Pokemon redemption event happening right now, but those who want to claim it will have a very brief amount of time to do so. Like a number of other recent giveaways, this one is based on a Pokemon used by a real-life champion. This time around, the Mystery Gift will give players the same Flutter Mane used by Hyuma Hara during his win in last year’s Japan Championships. The code to claim it is 24MHABATAKUKAM1, and it will only be live through June 22nd at 14:59 UTC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flutter Mane is normally exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, so Violet players in need of one are in luck. However, those with a copy of Scarlet might still want to claim the code to get a better grasp of the ways Flutter Mane can be used to find success. This particular Flutter Mane is at Level 50 and knows the following moves: Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast, and Thunderbolt. The Pokemon will come in a Cherish Ball, and have Choice Specs as a held item. Choice Specs boost the Pokemon’s Special Attack, but only allow it use a single move. Finally, the Flutter Mane will have the Battle Champion Ribbon and the Partner Ribbon.

an image of the flutter mane players can claim right now in pokemon scarlet and violet

For those that have never claimed a Mystery Gift from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the process is very simple. From the main menu, players must select the Poke Portal option, then Mystery Gift on the following menu. From there, players will find an option that reads “Get with Code/Password.” The player will then be prompted to input the code above. Provided that the code has not been redeemed and hasn’t expired yet, the player will be sent the Mystery Gift. If the player’s party is full, it will be sent to the boxes.

Flutter Mane is one of several Paradox Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Paradox Pokemon have designs inspired by older Pokemon like Jigglypuff and Tyranitar. The difference is, Paradox Pokemon designs are meant to look either ancient, or futuristic. Flutter Mane is essentially an ancient take on Misdreavus, a Ghost-type introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Unlike Misdreavus, Flutter Mane is a Ghost and Fairy-type. The actual connection between Paradox Pokemon and the Pokemon that inspired their designs is a mystery that has not yet been revealed in the Pokemon canon.

It remains to be seen whether the mystery of Paradox Pokemon will be resolved anytime soon, or if it will remain a dangling plot thread in the series. It’s possible we could see the topic addressed in Pokemon Legends: Z-A later this year. We know that the upcoming game will see the return of Mega Evolutions, and Pokemon Violet‘s Pokedex has hinted that Roaring Moon has some connection to Mega Salamence. That could give the developers the perfect opportunity to expand on the lore, and we should know more when the game is released on October 16th.

Are you planning to claim this free Mystery Gift? Do you think we’ll ever learn more about the origins of Paradox Pokemon? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!