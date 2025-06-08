Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are Giving Away a Free Pokemon for a Very Limited Time

A new Mystery Gift distribution has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but players only have a short window to claim it. The Mystery Gift will expire on June 9th at 14:59 UTC, so anyone interested in getting this particular Pokemon will have to act very quickly before it’s gone for good. The Pokemon in question is a Porygon2, based on the one used by Juyoung Hong, who won the Pokemon Trainers Cup last year. The event was announced back in May, but we now have full details and a code that can be redeemed. The Pokemon will know the moves Ice Beam, Recover, Tera Blast, and Trick Room.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Porygon2 will come holding the item Eviolite, which boosts the Defense and Special Defense of any Pokemon that hasn’t fully evolved. Since Porygon2 can still evolve into Porygon-Z, the item gives it a protective boost. Juyoung Hong’s Porygon2 also has a Fairy Tera type, and arrives at Level 50. The Pokemon will be in a Cherish Ball, and can be assigned the Battle Champion Ribbon or the Partner Ribbon, should players so choose. The Porygon2 can be obtained by players that input the code N01SUPP0RTPTC24.

the porygon2 players will receive when they claim the current mystery gift code

If you’ve never claimed a Mystery Gift before, the process is incredibly easy. From the main menu, players must select the Poke Portal option, then Mystery Gift. This will prompt players to choose from multiple Mystery Gift options, including one that reads “Get with Code/Password.” Clicking this option will connect the player to the internet, and then allow players to input a code. Please note that codes allow up to 16 characters, but the current Mystery Gift only has 15. If players have successfully entered the code, they’ll immediately receive the Mystery Gift.

The timing of this Mystery Gift distribution is actually somewhat surprising. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently hosting a Mass Outbreak event, which means Porygon2 is incredibly easy to come by in the wild at the moment. As a result, this distribution isn’t all that big of a deal if you just want a Porygon2, since players will have no problem finding one. In fact, the odds of locating a Shiny Porygon2 have also been increased through this event. However, these types of distributions give players an opportunity to learn about the strategies that help Pokemon players become Champions, so there is a certain appeal, regardless.

RELATED: New Pokemon Go Event Will Make 3 Great Shiny Pokemon Easier to Find

The future of the Pokemon franchise should be revealed next month, during a new Pokemon Presents. The Pokemon Company has announced a livestream that will take place on July 22nd. At this time, details are limited, but the event will likely put a focus on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which is set to be released on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16th.

Are you planning to claim this Mystery Gift while it’s available? Do you enjoy these distribution events? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!