Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Celebrates Pokemon Trainer’s Cup With Free Mystery Gift Soon

A new Mystery Gift Distribution code has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The code will be available during the Pokemon Trainers Cup in South Korea on June 7th and June 8th. Players must tune into the finals to receive the code, allowing them to redeem it in-game and collect the free Pokemon. The Pokemon in question is a Porygon 2 modeled on the one used by Juyoung Hong to win the 2024 Pokemon Trainer’s Cup. This is the latest in free Mystery Gift codes released by The Pokemon Company, following the announcement of both Incineroar and Amoongus.

The Pokemon Trainer’s Cup will take place on June 7th and June 8th, with the code being available during the finals on the second day. No date was given when the Mystery Gift Code will expire at this time, but players are always recommended to use it as soon as possible. The code is redeemed in-game in the Mystery Gift menu found in the Poke Portal.

porygon 2 mystery gift in pokemon Scarlet & violet.

Juyoung Hong’s Porygon 2 used a fairly standard set in VGC’s competitive format. Its moves consist of Trick Room, Tera Blast, Recover, and Ice Beam, and holds the Eviolite item as nearly all Porygon 2 do. That said, it was Hong’s use and strategy of this Pokemon that helped him win the 2024 Pokemon Trainer’s Cup in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Porygon 2 is primarily used as a Trick Room setter, but it can also be a Trick Room sweeper if its Download ability boosts its Special Attack. Its bulk is doubled by the Eviolite item, making it almost impossible to remove from the field before it gets Trick Room. It typically runs the Ghost-type Tera to become immune to Fake Out and supereffective Fighting-type moves, but players also run the Fighting Tera to deal supereffective damage to Incineroar, a common Fake Out user.