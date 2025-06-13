New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Gives Away One of the Best Pokemon

The latest Mystery Gift for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet has arrived, but only for a limited time. This new code will gift players one of the best competitive Pokemon of all time, Incineroar. Not only this, but this is a special Incineroar used by the Pokemon VGC champion, Wolfe Glick, to win the 2025 Pokemon Europe International Championships. This Mystery Gift event launches as the North America International Championships begin in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To redeem Wolfe Glick’s Incineroar in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, you’ll need to launch your game and navigate to the Poke Portal. Select the Mystery Gift menu in this tab and redeem the code NA1C25C0NPER1SH. The code is valid until June 20th, at which point it will no longer work.

Incineroar mystery gift distribution in pokemon scarlet & violet.

Incineroar is easily one of the best, if not the best, competitive Pokemon of all time. Wolfe has piloted this Fire and Dark-type Pokemon to great success and the Pokemon Company is honoring his achievements with this Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Mystery Gift. It is also trolling the world champion, as Wolfe has gone on record multiple times stating his dislike of Incineroar.

What makes Incineroar so good at competitive Pokemon is its function as a support Pokemon. It has one of the best abilities in the game with Intimidate and access to many of the best support moves in the game. This includes Helping Hand, Fake Out, Parting Shot, Knock Off, U-turn, and more. Pairing this with its natural bulk and decent offense, Incineroar can effectively do it all.

Glick’s Incineroar opted for the moveset of Protect, Parting Shot, Fake Out, and Flare Blitz. This allows it to apply more offensive pressure while still providing valuable support. This support either lets Incineroar flinch an opposing Pokemon with Fake Out or reduces its offensive stats with Parting Shot, which also repositions the board. Additionally, the Safety Goggles item provides valuable defense against Amoongus’ Spore.

Players only have a limited amount of time to redeem Glick’s Incineroar through Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet’s Mystery Gift. Anyone interested in competitive Pokemon would be wise to claim this reward. Incineroar’s utility means it can fit on practically any team. Those just looking to get a champion Pokemon or fill out their Pokedex can also take advantage of this new distribution.