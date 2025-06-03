Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Get New Update Ahead of Nintendo Switch 2 Launch

Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here, and when it arrives, the system will offer a significant upgrade for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The 2022 games will be seeing improved visuals and frame rate as a result. While Nintendo Switch 2 won’t actually be available until June 5th, the big update for these games has now been released, bringing them up to version 4.0.0. This means that, as soon as Switch 2 is available, players will be able to download the update and experience everything there is to offer. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Latest update: Ver. 4.0.0 (Released June 2, 2025)

General

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.

Even though these improvements are focused on the new system, users on the original Switch will still be prompted to download an update. Over the last two and a half years, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s visuals and frame rate on Nintendo Switch have been a major source of controversy. The performance of both games left a lot to be desired, leading to discussions about the strict release schedule of the series. Since then, Scarlet and Violet have seen some improvements on the current Switch, but those who buy the new console seem to be getting a much improved version. On one hand, there seems to be a lot of excitement surrounding this update, but others wish that there were bigger improvements on the original Switch.

pokemon scarlet and violet’s visuals will be improved, and the games will run at 60 fps

Regardless, with the visual and frame rate improvements being made, one of the biggest complaints about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will soon be going away, and it will be interesting to see how perception might shift as a result. Despite these performance issues, both games have sold incredibly well, with combined sales of more than 26 million units. It will be interesting to see if the games get a boost in sales as a result of the new update, or if Nintendo Switch 2 owners decide to wait on this year’s Pokemon Legends: Z-A, instead.

RELATED: I Need Pokemon Champions to Learn from Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mistake

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company continue to support Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through a steady stream of in-game events. A Mass Outbreak event featuring Bug-type Pokemon just came to an end over the weekend, and a new one featuring Porygon is now live. Players will have increased odds of locating a Shiny Porygon, so those in need of one should use this opportunity to seek out Mass Outbreaks taking place in Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy. This new event will run through June 4th at 4:59 p.m. PT, which means it will conclude just before Nintendo Switch 2 is released, unfortunately. Hopefully we’ll continue to see plenty more in-game events following the system’s release.

Do you plan on buying a Nintendo Switch 2 this week? Are you excited to see the improvements made to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!