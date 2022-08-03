Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Three New Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has revealed three new Pokemon that will appear in the new Paldea region. Today, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that included three new Pokemon – the Paldean version of Wooper, as well as the new Pokemon Fidough and Cetitan. The Paldean version of Wooper is a Poison/Ground-type Pokemon and can shoot poison from its gills. Fidough is a Fairy-type Pokemon and resembles a dog made of sweet bread that actually ferments its surroundings using the yeast in its breath. Finally, Cetitan is an Ice-type Pokemon that resembles a walking whale. Cetitan is notably the signature Pokemon of Grusha, the Ice-type Gym Leader in the Paldea region. All three Pokemon can be seen below:

(Photo: Pokemon)

(Photo: Pokemon)

(Photo: Pokemon)

The rumored crystallization gimmick was also featured in the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer. The Terastal Phenomenon causes Pokemon to resemble a crystal (with a crystal crown on its head) and will provide a boost to one of the Pokemon's types, meaning that attacks made with that type will become stronger. Players can Terastallize one Pokemon per battle and will need to re-charge their Tera Orb between battles. This can be done either at a Pokemon Center or by finding crystals. Notably, some Pokemon will have different Tera Types from their normal Pokemon typing. For instance, a Pikachu could have an Electric Tera Type, or it could have a Flying Tera Type, which would boost any Flying-type attacks Pikachu has.

The new trailer also showed off the brand new information about the Paldea region, the new region introduced in the games. The region will have 8 gyms for players to battle, and will have "Tera Raids," which up to four players can battle in.

Finally, the trailer confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon will transform into different kinds of riding forms, giving players the ability to traverse different kinds of terrain. Each Pokemon will have three forms that can be used to sprint, glide, or float across the Paldea region.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.