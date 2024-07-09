Pokemon Sleep Has Earned $100 Million in Less Than a Year

The one year anniversary of Pokemon Sleep is just around the corner, but The Pokemon Company already has plenty of reason to celebrate. According to reporting from Pocket Gamer, the app has generated around $100 million since launching on July 17th, 2023. The website compiled data from AppMagic estimates, which shows that the game has mostly found an audience in Japan, where players have spent about $73 million on the game so far. The U.S. managed to take second place, but came in far behind that number with just $15 million, while Taiwan is in third place with a total of $4 million.

As Pocket Gamer notes, $100 million is way less than what Pokemon Go brings in; after eight years on the market, the mobile game is still generating about $1 billion per year. However, it’s still a very impressive number, and it’s the kind of thing a lot of other mobile developers would be pretty happy about. That’s a good sign for the long term health of the game, and it will be interesting to see if The Pokemon Company can build on that success and keep players invested.

Of course, there was some indication that Pokemon Sleep was performing pretty well in Japan. On July 1st, The Grand Hyatt Tokyo opened its Pokemon Sleep Suite. The suite is modeled after Greengrass Isle from the game, and those that can afford the experience get a ton of Pokemon Sleep related merchandise, as well as access to a special themed menu. The suite is a limited time promotion, and will only be open through September. The hotel is also offering 10 other rooms based on Pokemon Sleep, though the accommodations are a little more modest compared to the suite.

Pokemon Sleep was first announced in 2019. A sleep tracking app that rewards players with Pokemon encounters based on the amount of sleep that they get, the concept immediately drew jeers and jokes across social media. However, the game has clearly found an audience, and The Pokemon Company has not been afraid to poke a little fun at the concept. Earlier this year, the company released a hilarious April Fools’ Day video with a fake trailer for the “Pokemon Sleep Champion Tournament 2024.”

