Pokemon Getting Official Sunscreen

A whole bunch of Pokemon-branded sunscreen is about to release as the Anessa x Pokemon collaboration launches on March 21st. All told, there are six different branded sunscreen bottles set to launch in Asia featuring the likeness of Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, and even Psyduck. Despite the different bottles, it would seem that these are all based on the same SPF 50 Anessa sunscreen.

According to the official site for the sunscreen collaboration, these bottles are a limited edition item, which likely means that we won't be seeing anything of the sort in the West. The Eevee, Pikachu, and Squirtle bottles will be available in Japan while China is getting Pikachu, Squirtle, Psyduck, and Jigglypuff. Additionally, Hong Kong will have Pikachu only on offer while duty-free shops will have Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and Charmander.

A bunch of different videos promoting the new Pokemon sunscreen collaboration has also been released, with the main one showing Pikachu on a grand adventure with the actress in it. You can check out the core promotional video below while all of the others are available on the aforementioned official site:

Pokemon pretty regularly involves itself with these sort of branded collaborations, and especially so at the moment given the ongoing celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary this year. In addition to the various branded goods, several new Pokemon video games were recently announced, and that includes a remake of the Sinnoh region titles in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl in addition to an all-new video game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.

[H/T Kotaku]