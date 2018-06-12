Pokemon Trainer, Other Popular Pokemon Fighters Return in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Pokemon Trainer and several other popular Pokemon fighters will make their return in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo announced that every past Super Smash Bros. fighter would be returning to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which includes multiple Pokemon-themed characters. The Pokemon Trainer will return to the game, controlling Squirtle, Ivysaur, and Charizard.

In the Super Smash Bros. Brawl, players had to rotate through Pokemon or suffer penalties that decreased their attacker’s effectiveness over time. However, Super Smash Bros Ultimate won’t penalize players for not rotating between Pokemon, meaning that a player can stick with one Pokemon throughout the entire battle. This means that Charizard can be used as a solo attacker, just like it was in Super Smash Bros. 4.

In addition, players can choose between a male or female Pokemon trainer for the first time ever.

Other Pokemon returning to the franchise include Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Mewtwo, Pichu, Lucario, and Greninja. Pichu still does damage to itself after using Electric-Type attacks, while Pikachu can now be switched between a male or female version. Notably, players can pick a Pikachu Libre skin when playing as Pikachu, which comes in female form just like in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Pokemon Alpha Sapphire.

Other Pokemon are being added to the game via PokeBalls, which can be thrown at opponents. Solgaleo and Bewear were both confirmed for the game, but more new Pokemon were also promised. As of right now, we don’t know which Pokemon in PokeBalls will be returning from past games.

As most of the returning stages will be returning to the game, it’s likely that players can also play in the Pokemon Stadium level, which included a rotating series of stages with different platforms and effects.

The new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game is being billed as the biggest Smash Bros. game yet, with over 60 different playable characters. The new game will be released for Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018.