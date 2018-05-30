Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu for Nintendo Switch Officially Announced

After months of impatient speculation and fan swooning, The Pokemon Company finally revealed Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out the incredible reveal trailer above!

The new games were announced today at a special press conference in Japan. The Pokemon Company also noted that these were “core-series” games, and not a spinoff series.

As leaked several weeks ago, the two new games will bring Pokemon fans back to the Kanto region, the place where the Pokemon franchise got its start. While some fans will likely be disappointed by another game in which players explore the Kanto region (this will be the tenth and eleventh Pokemon games set at least partially in Kanto), the games are sure to appeal to new Pokemon fans.

Unlike most other Pokemon games, Pokemon Let’s Go will have only one option for starters: Pikachu for Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Eevee for Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee. That starter Pokemon will also follow the trainer around outside of their PokeBall, much like in Pokemon Yellow or Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver.

Although the game was initially leaked as a Pokemon Yellow remake, there will be a few differences. For one, the PokeRide mechanic will make its return from the Pokemon Sun and Moon games, replacing HMs. The game will also have multiplayer options, allowing two players to play at once. Using multiplayer functions will make catching Pokemon easier, so this seems to really emphasize playing together as a family.

In addition, Pokemon will now appear in the overworld map AND it appears that players will simply throw PokeBalls at the Pokemon instead of weakening them first. Also, both Pikachu and Eevee will be customizable, with full costume choices.

Also, the game will also have connectivity to Pokemon Go, allowing players to pull their favorite Pokemon from the mobile game and see them in a “Pokemon Go Park” in the Nintendo Switch. Players can also send presents from Pokemon: Let’s Go to Pokemon Go.

Possibly the biggest announcement is that the Nintendo Switch will actually have a “PokeBall Plus” controller that can be used in conjunction with the new games. Players can use the “PokeBall Plus” controller to take their Pokemon on strolls in the real world, although they weren’t clear what benefits there were besides the novelty of having a Pokemon actually sitting in your pocket.

Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee will be released on November 16th. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.

