Pokemon Sword and Shield May Bring Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Mewtwo and Other Popular Pokemon in Through Distribution Events

Pokemon Sword and Shield is missing a ton of Pokemon, but some could be added to the game in the future through various distribution events. Dataminers have discovered assets and code for over 30 Pokemon not currently present in Pokemon Sword and Shield, including a mix of popular Starter Pokemon like Bulbasaur and Squirtle, and Legendary Pokemon like Mewtwo. While not currently available in the game, it’s widely believed that the Pokemon Company will release these Pokemon as promotional items sometime in the future. The Pokemon won’t appear in the regional Pokedex, but should be able to be traded or bred.

The full list of Pokemon that could be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur

Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise

Mewtwo

Mew

Celebi

Jirachi

Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion

Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem

Keldeo

Rowlet, Dartrix, Decidueye

Litten, Torracat, Incineroar

Popplio, Brionne, Primarina

Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala

Necrozma

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Earlier this year, Game Freak announced that not every Pokemon could be transferred into Pokemon Sword and Shield. Ultimately, only 400 species were “officially” added to the games, leading to some Pokemon fans complaining about the cuts online. Many players noted that it was unfair that Charmander made it into the game while the other starters did not, although that seems to have been corrected by the above list. The datamine also adds hope that more Pokemon could be added in future games, even if Game Freak sticks with plans to not include every Pokemon species into the code.

Are you happy that more Pokemon will be coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield? Let us know in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to chat all things Pokemon!