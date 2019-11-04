The Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack Gets a Limited Edition Coin and Keychain Bonus

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are slated to hit the Nintendo Switch on November 15th. The games are available separately or in a double pack, but if you plan on going with the latter, make sure to get it from Best Buy because it’s $10 reward eligible and they’re tossing in a collectible coin as a free bonus (you’ll also get a special Gigantamx Meowth as an early purchase bonus). You can reserve a copy of the double pack with the bonus coin here for $119.99. (the offer is listed about halfway down the page). Quantities of the coin are limited apparently, so take advantage of the deal while you can. If you prefer, Walmart is offering a charm keychain bonus with the double pack. UPDATE: GameStop’s version includes a banner bonus while Target includes a Steelbook.

If you decide to pass on the double pack, you can reserve the individual games on Amazon ($10 Prime credit), and via Best Buy ($10 reward credit). Note that, at the time of writing, the Zacian and Zamazenta special edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock on Amazon for the standard $199.99. it sells out, you can also reserve one here at Best Buy. The console is set for release on November 8th.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are set to release on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the titles, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of them by clicking right here.

“Begin your adventure as a Pokémon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battle in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokemon known as Dynamax Pokemon. “

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.