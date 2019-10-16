Five Gigantamax Pokemon Revealed for Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Pokemon Company has revealed five new Gigantamax forms for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released a new trailer that showed off five Gigantamax forms of popular Pokemon. Players can Gigantamax a Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, which causes them to grow to enormous sizes, changes their appearance, and grants them access to a special move. The trailer showed off Gigantamax forms for Charizard, Pikachu, Meowth, Butterfree, and Eevee, along with how players can get access to the Pokemon in the game.

Both Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Eevee can only be obtained by having play records of past Pokemon games on their Nintendo Switch. Players who have save records from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! can obtain the Gigantamax Pikachu, while players with play records from Pokemon, Let’s Go, Eevee can obtain the Gigantamax Eevee. Pikachu can learn the move G-Max Volt Crash, which deals damage and paralyzes all opponents, while Eevee learns G-Max Cuddle, which infatuates all Pokemon of the opposite gender.

Meanwhile, players can obtain a special Meowth that can Gigantamax by purchasing and playing either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield by January 15th, 2020. The Gigantaxmax Meowth uses the move G-Max Gold Rush, which deals damage and gives players a considerable in-game cash bonus.

Both Butterfree and Charizard will also have Gigantamax forms, which can be obtained normally in the games. Gigantamax Butterfree resembles Mothra and uses the move G-Max Befuddle, which damages opponents and causes them to become paralyzed, poisoned, or fall asleep. Gigantamax Charizard’s wings are engulfed with flames and it uses the move G-Max Wildifre, which deals out damage to any non-Fire-type Pokemon for four turns.

Please note that, while these five species have Gigantamax forms, not all Pokemon of these species can Gigantamax. It’s likely that the only way players can obtain the Gigantamax Pikachu, Eevee, or Meowth is through the methods listed above.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th. Pre-orders are live with a $10 Prime discount.

