Fans Are Loving Pokemon Sword and Shield’s New Gym Leaders

Fans have fallen in love with Pokemon Sword & Shield‘s newest gym leaders. Earlier this week, Game Freak revealed Allister and Bea, two of the new gym leaders who will appear in Pokemon Sword & Shield. Bea is a fearsome Fighting-type specialist who is also an expert in Galar karate, while Allister is a young but creepy Ghost-type specialist who enjoys hanging out in graveyards. These new gym leaders are “version exclusive” leaders – Bea will only be available in Pokemon Sword, while Allister will only be available to battle in Pokemon Shield.

The new gym leaders continue some strong character design in Pokemon Sword & Shield, and fans seem taken by the proud Bea and the unsettling Allister. While some are still upset by Game Freak’s decision not to include every Pokemon in the game, it seems that everyone can agree that the new gym leaders are top notch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And because Twitter fandom moves fast, there’s already hundreds of fantastic pieces of art featuring the new gym leaders all around the web. You canc check out some of the best pieces below:

“Bea More Like Bae”

Bea from Pokemon Sword and Shield! She looks so cool! pic.twitter.com/EOtW5t8Vje — Rich S (@Animoose) July 10, 2019

“You are challenged by gym leader Allister”

BOI BABY BOI ❤️



i just keep seeing a duskull instead of mimikyu IM SORRY QUQ ❤️#pokemon #PokemonSwordandShield #allister pic.twitter.com/LIRdi8uiG6 — ✨ Ladynoface ✨ ARTFIGHT! (@LadySuuke) July 8, 2019

“She’ll fight you without Pokemon”

I absolutely fell in love with Bea in the new Pokemon Sword and Shield trailer. EDIT: Damn typos pic.twitter.com/XbK54F4FaS — NettoPainter (@PainterNetto) July 8, 2019

“That’s my new son”

me @ allister as soon as nintendo announced his existence: that’s my new sON #PokemonSwordShield #pokemon pic.twitter.com/BEgiP1Uttq — omen@[insert furby noise here] (@uf0_chan) July 8, 2019

“These Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers are ending me”

Bea is gonna be stancing on us the whole time isn’t she

These Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers are ending me man pic.twitter.com/uPUOBHKJJW — ⭐MOXIE (@moxie2D) July 10, 2019

“Spooky”

Allister my spooky pokemon son pic.twitter.com/bF7egXhOqd — Timbo🔪OCCULT ART CLUB (@TimLiljefors) July 8, 2019

Pokemon Sword & Shield comes out November 15th.