Fans Are Loving Pokemon Sword and Shield’s New Gym Leaders

Fans have fallen in love with Pokemon Sword & Shield’s newest gym leaders. Earlier this week, Game […]

Fans have fallen in love with Pokemon Sword & Shield‘s newest gym leaders. Earlier this week, Game Freak revealed Allister and Bea, two of the new gym leaders who will appear in Pokemon Sword & Shield. Bea is a fearsome Fighting-type specialist who is also an expert in Galar karate, while Allister is a young but creepy Ghost-type specialist who enjoys hanging out in graveyards. These new gym leaders are “version exclusive” leaders – Bea will only be available in Pokemon Sword, while Allister will only be available to battle in Pokemon Shield.

The new gym leaders continue some strong character design in Pokemon Sword & Shield, and fans seem taken by the proud Bea and the unsettling Allister. While some are still upset by Game Freak’s decision not to include every Pokemon in the game, it seems that everyone can agree that the new gym leaders are top notch.

And because Twitter fandom moves fast, there’s already hundreds of fantastic pieces of art featuring the new gym leaders all around the web. You canc check out some of the best pieces below:

“Bea More Like Bae”

“You are challenged by gym leader Allister”

 

“She’ll fight you without Pokemon”

 

 

“That’s my new son”

 

“These Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers are ending me”

 

“Spooky”

Pokemon Sword & Shield comes out November 15th. 

