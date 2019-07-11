Fans Are Loving Pokemon Sword and Shield’s New Gym Leaders

Fans have fallen in love with Pokemon Sword & Shield‘s newest gym leaders. Earlier this week, Game Freak revealed Allister and Bea, two of the new gym leaders who will appear in Pokemon Sword & Shield. Bea is a fearsome Fighting-type specialist who is also an expert in Galar karate, while Allister is a young but creepy Ghost-type specialist who enjoys hanging out in graveyards. These new gym leaders are “version exclusive” leaders – Bea will only be available in Pokemon Sword, while Allister will only be available to battle in Pokemon Shield.
The new gym leaders continue some strong character design in Pokemon Sword & Shield, and fans seem taken by the proud Bea and the unsettling Allister. While some are still upset by Game Freak’s decision not to include every Pokemon in the game, it seems that everyone can agree that the new gym leaders are top notch.
And because Twitter fandom moves fast, there’s already hundreds of fantastic pieces of art featuring the new gym leaders all around the web. You canc check out some of the best pieces below:
“Bea More Like Bae”
Bea from Pokemon Sword and Shield! She looks so cool! pic.twitter.com/EOtW5t8Vje— Rich S (@Animoose) July 10, 2019
bea more like bae#PokemonSwordandShield #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/j9PkGctwla— bee (@_beescuit_) July 9, 2019
“You are challenged by gym leader Allister”
you are challenged by gym leader allister! 👻 #pokemon #PokemonSwordandShield #allister pic.twitter.com/7YJJhbo71c— hoppy 🌱 @ ARTFIGHT💪🏻 (@hoppysprout) July 8, 2019
BOI BABY BOI ❤️— ✨ Ladynoface ✨ ARTFIGHT! (@LadySuuke) July 8, 2019
i just keep seeing a duskull instead of mimikyu IM SORRY QUQ ❤️#pokemon #PokemonSwordandShield #allister pic.twitter.com/LIRdi8uiG6
“She’ll fight you without Pokemon”
I absolutely fell in love with Bea in the new Pokemon Sword and Shield trailer. EDIT: Damn typos pic.twitter.com/XbK54F4FaS— NettoPainter (@PainterNetto) July 8, 2019
She’ll fight you without pokemon #PokemonSwordShield #bea #SwordAndShield pic.twitter.com/Oe9U058HQo— Arτasτιq (@artastiq) July 10, 2019
“That’s my new son”
me @ allister as soon as nintendo announced his existence: that’s my new sON #PokemonSwordShield #pokemon pic.twitter.com/BEgiP1Uttq— omen@[insert furby noise here] (@uf0_chan) July 8, 2019
Some quick fan art of Allister and Acerola. Ghost buddies~— ☕ [Bless You] 🍵 (@FezzioBeans) July 8, 2019
#PokemonSwordandShield #pokemon pic.twitter.com/NxxwqgCWR7
“These Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers are ending me”
Bea is gonna be stancing on us the whole time isn’t she— ⭐MOXIE (@moxie2D) July 10, 2019
These Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers are ending me man pic.twitter.com/uPUOBHKJJW
#bea sketch/color warmup from #PokemonSwordShield trailer #ポケモン #Pokemon #ソード #シールド #ポケモンソード・シールド #サイトウ #saito #Nintendo#NintendoSwitch #Switch pic.twitter.com/N1m68u6MWv— GENZOMAN (@MrGenzoman) July 10, 2019
“Spooky”
Allister my spooky pokemon son pic.twitter.com/bF7egXhOqd— Timbo🔪OCCULT ART CLUB (@TimLiljefors) July 8, 2019
👻😍👻hAVE YOU SEEN MY NEW SON, ALLISTER👻😍👻#pokemon #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/gSWibsvDUP— 🏳️🌈🏴☠️ Maro 🏴☠️🏳️🌈 (@_maroking) July 8, 2019
Pokemon Sword & Shield comes out November 15th.