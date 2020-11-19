New Pokemon Sword and Shield Commercial Released

✖

To prepare for the holiday season, Nintendo has released an all-new trailer for Pokemon Sword and Shield, highlighting The Crown Tundra expansion. The commercial features a pair of kids coming in from a snowy day to play Nintendo Switch. The two boys encounter the Galarian version of Moltres in the snow-covered region from the game. As the battle begins, snow from The Crown Tundra starts to fall inside the game room, leading to a bit of surprise. It's a simple commercial, but one that effectively captures the winter season, while showcasing the latest DLC update for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The full trailer can be found embedded below.

The Crown Tundra is the second DLC pack for Pokemon Sword and Shield, following the release of the Isle of Armor. The two expansions can be purchased through the game's Expansion Pass for $29.99, or as part of a physical bundle that is now available in stores for $89.99. The sets cannot be purchased separately, however, as parts of The Crown Tundra's narrative require travel back to the Isle of Armor region.

Pokemon Sword and Shield has proven to be one of the bigger sellers for the Nintendo Switch over the last year, so it's not surprising to see the game being pushed for the holiday season. Of course, The Crown Tundra's snow-covered setting makes it the perfect fit for the winter months, as well!

With both sets of DLC now available, it will be interesting to see what The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have planned next for the main series. It remains to be seen whether or not more DLC will be announced for Sword and Shield, or if another Pokemon generation will arrive next year. Of course, fans have been clamoring for a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, so it's entirely possible that a new version of the 2006 release could be the next project for the developers. For now, however, it seems that Pokemon fans have more than enough to keep busy in the Galar region!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you downloaded The Crown Tundra expansion? What do you think of the new commercial? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!