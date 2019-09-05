Pokemon Sword and Shield Teases Two Mystery Pokemon in New Trailer

Pokemon Sword and Shield may have revealed more than just two Pokemon in last night’s trailer. Yesterday, Nintendo debuted a three minute trailer that showcased several new features for Pokemon Sword and Shield, the upcoming Pokemon games being released for the Nintendo Switch later this year. While the trailer officially debuted two new Pokemon – Polteageist and Cromerant – eagle-eyed fans spotted two more mystery Pokemon in the trailer. The first Pokemon species can be seen in the opening moments of the trailer on the docks, while the second appears in Cromerant’s mouth when it uses its Gulp Missile attack.

Here’s a close-up look at both mystery Pokemon species:

The first species appears to be a bipedal Pokemon with some sort of snout that vaguely resembles a Zoroark, only with a prominent horn on its nose and long arms. The Pokemon likely appears to be some sort of Dark-type Pokemon, but its spikes could indicate that it’s a Rock-type Pokemon too.

The fish also seems to be a new Pokemon species, as the Pokemon games do not usually feature non-Pokemon animals. The fish appears to be based on a pike, a common species of fish found in England.

This means that there are five mystery Pokemon that have briefly appeared in various Pokemon Sword and Shield trailers. We’ve also seen some sort of long-necked Pokemon, a Pokemon that resembles a squirrel, and a Pokemon whose side can be briefly seen in a trailer released last month. With just over two months before the games come out, it seems that the Pokemon Company has a ton more surprises in store for fans.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th.