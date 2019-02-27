‘Pokemon Sword’ and ‘Shield’ Are Available to Pre-Order for the Nintendo Switch

Earlier today, the Pokemon Company unveiled Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield for the Nintendo Switch, and there has been much rejoicing. The game is set in the new Galar region, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. Plus, there are three new starters to try – Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

If you’re planning to play these games on Day 1 (and we know you are), here’s what you need to know. At the time of writing, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available to pre-order via Amazon for $59.99. They’re covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the games ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date (which hasn’t been officially announced yet).

You can also pre-order Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield via Best Buy and enjoy a $10 reward if you’re a My Best Buy member. If you prefer GameStop, you can pre-order Pokemon Sword here and Pokemon Shield here. The official description reads:

“A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you’ll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.”

