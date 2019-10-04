How to Watch the Pokemon Sword & Shield 24-Hour Livestream

Friday is brimming with possibilities of Pokemon news with a Pokemon Sword and Shield livestream planned to air throughout the entire day. The Pokemon Company announced its plans in September to hold the stream on October 4th and provided some interesting teasers about how the whole presentation will be conducted. It’s scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. PT and will run for a full 24 hours after it starts, and if you want to keep tabs on it, it’ll be easy to do so.

All you have to do to tune into the stream is head to either the Pokemon Live Camera site or just go straight to the Pokemon channel on Twitch. We’ve embedded that channel below for your convenience, and assuming everything starts without a delay, you’ll see the channel live as of 6 a.m. on October 24th. It’s scheduled to end at the same time on October 5th.

What’s different about this week’s Pokemon presentation is that it won’t be one where the developers appear throughout the whole stream to provide new details on Pokemon Sword and Shield features and have big unveilings of Pokemon. The latter may still happen, but it’ll be done more organically through a sort of wildlife camera that’s been set up in the forest named “Glimwood Tangle” which exists in the Galar region players will explore in the new Pokemon games.

A message on the livestream’s site from Pokemon researcher Sonia set the stage for the stream that’s taking place today.

“My name’s Sonia, and I’m a Pokémon researcher,” the site said. “Here in Galar, I’m always helping out with research for my gran—Professor Magnolia, that is! I’m sending this message because I could really use your help with some research I’m doing. Next week, a camera will be set up in a strange forest here in Galar known as Glimwood Tangle, and the camera will begin broadcasting live footage. The broadcast will last for 24 hours! If you could take a gander when you have time, that’d be just great. Thanks in advance!”

It’s expected that we’ll get a more candid look at the Pokemon roaming around in their natural environment. We’ll likely see some old favorites and some new ones as well since another teaser for the stream said “you may notice things that surprise you. Watching a stream for 24 hours is quite the investment though, so we’ll be picking apart the best parts of the stream to share as events unfold.

Pokemon Sword and Shield releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 15th.