‘Pokemon Sword & Shield’ Rumored to Introduce Armored Evolutions

An old post from 4Chan claims that Pokemon Sword & Shield will introduce a new type of evolution to the game.

Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Sword & Shield, a pair of new Pokemon games that will come out for the Nintendo Switch later this year. The new games are set in the Galar region, an area clearly inspired by the British Isles, complete with its very own version of London, Glasgow and several other famous British landmarks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, this week’s announcement wasn’t the first time that some Pokemon fans had heard of Pokemon Sword & Shield. A 4Chan post made about a week before the announcement correctly named the games and pointed out the Galar region’s inspiration. The post also made several other claims about the game, which people are now scrutinizing a little closer.

The same post claims that Pokemon Sword & Shield will introduce “Armored Evolutions” of existing Pokemon like Mewtwo, Charizard, Flygon, and Zeraora. While it doesn’t say what the Armor would do exactly, it seems like an equivalent to Mega Evolution, which was introduced back in Pokemon X & Y.

According to the post, the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan would also be involved with creating the Armored Evolution and would somehow tie into the lore around it. This in itself would be interesting as Mythical Pokemon like Meltan don’t usually play a major role in the plots of Pokemon games.

This is all a rumor, of course, but the fact that the 4Chan post correctly predicted other parts of Pokemon Sword & Shield means that we should look at it a little more seriously.

What do you think about the prospect of Armored Evolutions? Does it stray a little too far from the core mechanics of the Pokemon series or does it seem like a cool addition? Let us know in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus to talk all things Pokemon!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!