Pokemon Sword and Shield Fan Reimagines Avengers as Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield released last week on Nintendo Switch, and it appears the two games are all anyone is playing right now other than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Death Stranding. That said, if something is big it can only mean one thing: it needs a crossover with the Avengers. So, naturally, such a crossover already exists. Of course, it’s not an official crossover, but it’s the next best thing. Somebody has reimagined the Avengers as Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield. More specifically, YouTube channel Cartoon Hooligans has recreated the Avengers — and some of their biggest enemies — as Pokemon, and the result is the greatest Pokedex we’ve ever seen.

As you would expect, in order to complete this daunting task, Cartoon Hooligans had to go beyond just the Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but a considerable number of the redesigns are based on Pokemon you can find in Sword and Shield. Anyway, below you can peep some of the more notable reimaginations. Meanwhile, to see what every Avengers characters would look like as a Pokemon, be sure to check out the Cartoon Hooligans’ video right here.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are available on Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, rumors, and information on the games, click here. Meanwhile, if you haven’t already, also be sure to take a gander at our official review of the pair of Nintendo Switch games to find out what we think of the latest installments.

“Pokemon Sword and Shield is both a return to the familiar for the Pokemon franchise as well as a tease of where the franchise can go on the Nintendo Switch,” reads the opening of our review. The new Pokemon games are both a milestone for the Pokemon franchise and a lightning rod of controversy.”

