‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’ Leaves Important Part Off Famous English Landmark

Pokemon Sword and Shield pays homage to a famous English landmark, but it left off probably its most recognizable feature.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed its new games Pokemon Sword and Shield, which are set in the Galar region. Galar is pretty clearly based on the British Isles and fans were quick to point out some of the many landmarks that made it into the game. Not only can fans see Big Ben and various English castles in the first trailer to the game, but there’s also some landmarks that pay homage to less recognizable British sites.

For instance, at one point, the player character is shown walking past a hill that has a Pokemon version of a hill figure, a series of English landmarks that date back to prehistory. This figure appears to be of a Pokemon shooting some sort of attack from its mouth, blasting smaller Pokemon away.

This figure appears to be based on the Cerne Abbas Giant hill figure, a famous landmark based in Dorset, England. Unfortunately, the Pokemon hill figure is missing the most recognizable part of the Cerne Abbas Giant – its massive erect penis. That’s right, the figure Pokemon lifted this striking image from has an 11 meter long penis that is almost as long as its massive head. You can see a comparison of the two below:

So Galar is definitely based on the UK but was really surprised they got their own version of the Cerne Abbas Giant #PokemonDirect pic.twitter.com/YG3XAZUOdv — Waiting for Dunsparce in Detective Pikachu (@Vega32X) February 27, 2019

The Cerne Abbas Giant dates back to at least the 1700s, although believe it could date back to prehistoric times. The main argument against the Cerne Abbas Giant being a prehistoric landmark is that people would have likely have talked about the giant and its enormous…club, because even ancient people appreciated giant pieces of art.

